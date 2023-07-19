Sfmg LLC Sells 409 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $431.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.35 and its 200 day moving average is $399.62. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $300.82 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

