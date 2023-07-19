Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Cut by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

