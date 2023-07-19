Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 161,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 639,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shengfeng Development Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SFWL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. Shengfeng Development has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

