Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

ED stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

