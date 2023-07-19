Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 538,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

