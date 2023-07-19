Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VWO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. 2,196,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304,600. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.