Short Interest in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Grows By 43.8%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.81. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

