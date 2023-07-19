Short Interest in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Grows By 36.9%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 11,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,000. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,887 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 308,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 118,388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $597,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

