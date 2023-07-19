Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expands By 12.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 34,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,708,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $64.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 781.32% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 980,324 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1,357.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

