Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expands By 12.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 34,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Canopy Growth Price Performance
NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,708,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $64.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 781.32% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.56.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
