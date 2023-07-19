Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Decreases By 19.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 468,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Cars.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Cars.com stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 494,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 2,038,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2,021.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 675,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 643,686 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.