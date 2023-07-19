Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 24.4%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 5,309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,019.5 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Shares of CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
