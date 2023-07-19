Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 24.4%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,900 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 5,309,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,019.5 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

