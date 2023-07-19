Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Drops By 18.5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 195,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,741. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 12.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 31.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,039.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 60,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 296,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

