Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Increases By 20.3%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,900 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 730,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 71,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $107.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

