Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Grows By 12.4%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 13,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 1,875,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,469. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.