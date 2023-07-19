Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Decreases By 19.0%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 528,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,278.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $25.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.75.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.