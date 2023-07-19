Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Declines By 20.0%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $9.09 during trading on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Featured Stories

