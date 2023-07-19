Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Grows By 18.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,407,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,876,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.0 %

FRHLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

