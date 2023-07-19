Short Interest in Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Declines By 19.3%

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos Stock Performance

Shares of Freightos stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 3,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,836. Freightos has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91.

About Freightos

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.