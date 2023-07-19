Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Increases By 12.5%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 72,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,414. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

