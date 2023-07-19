Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Increases By 25.4%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.86%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

