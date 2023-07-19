Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Increases By 25.4%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.86%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITSFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

