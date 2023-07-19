Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Declines By 22.7%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Guangshen Railway Price Performance

GNGYF remained flat at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. Guangshen Railway has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.