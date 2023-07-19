Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Declines By 22.7%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Guangshen Railway Price Performance
GNGYF remained flat at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. Guangshen Railway has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guangshen Railway
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.