Short Interest in GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Decreases By 34.5%

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GUD Stock Performance

Shares of GUDHF remained flat at C$6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GUD has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$8.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.74.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

