Short Interest in GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Decreases By 34.5%

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GUD Stock Performance
Shares of GUDHF remained flat at C$6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GUD has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$8.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.74.
About GUD
