Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Increases By 33.1%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Iberdrola Price Performance

IBDRY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBDRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Featured Stories

