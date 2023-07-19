Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Drops By 28.3%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,404. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.68% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.