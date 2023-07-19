Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Decreases By 25.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 760,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 146,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.36. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

