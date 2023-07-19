Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Decreases By 25.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 760,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 146,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.36. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

