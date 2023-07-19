Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Decreases By 15.6%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in MFA Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MFA Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 816,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -129.63%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.