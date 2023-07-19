Short Interest in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Expands By 21.2%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Scilex during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCLX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 261,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,255. Scilex has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex ( NASDAQ:SCLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

