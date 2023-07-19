Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $181.55 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $181.55 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00307802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00815955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00554201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00127852 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,647,715,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,624,987,504 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

