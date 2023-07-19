Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $181.49 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,968.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00309053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00817597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00559590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00062931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,645,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,622,961,594 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

