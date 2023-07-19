Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 918,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.