SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.55 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $294.17 million and $31.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021347 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,007.51 or 1.00006549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002242 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

