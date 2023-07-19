Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.90

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.90 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 80.70 ($1.06). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 80.70 ($1.06), with a volume of 1,290,137 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £988.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,396.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £4,664.88 ($6,099.48). Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

