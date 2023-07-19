Sivota (LON:SIV) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). 2,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.52. The company has a market cap of £10.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67.

About Sivota

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

