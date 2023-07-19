Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lifted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.09. The stock had a trading volume of 135,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,709. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.53.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.