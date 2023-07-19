Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.95 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Approximately 84,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 546,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.30).

Sosandar Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of £58.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,350.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.95.

About Sosandar

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.