Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 88,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. 293,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

