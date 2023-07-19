SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.1 %

SOUN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,057,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,345,528. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $800.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 38.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

