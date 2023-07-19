SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DIA stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.03. 2,665,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,095. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

