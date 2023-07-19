SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $29,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.14. 1,855,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

