SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $296,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,048,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,420,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,234,679,000,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 500,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,188. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

