SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Boosted by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.41. 2,057,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.