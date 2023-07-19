Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $11.08 on Friday. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 24.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 555,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.