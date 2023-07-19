State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $72.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.
State Street Stock Up 2.6 %
State Street stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of State Street
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.