State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $72.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

