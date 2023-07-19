Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $81.29 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $81.29 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,896.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00308311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.00 or 0.00816124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00559648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00062924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00128730 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,251,465 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

