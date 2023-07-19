Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 44,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 28,500 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $135.98. 2,743,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,487. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

