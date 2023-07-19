StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.98.
NuVasive Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 289,913 shares during the last quarter.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NuVasive
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.