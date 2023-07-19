StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.98.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 289,913 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

