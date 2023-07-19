StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Down 11.7 %

Spark Networks stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522,055.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

