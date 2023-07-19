StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.57. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.
Value Line Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
