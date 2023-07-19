StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.57. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 72.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

