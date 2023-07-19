STP Price Tops $0.0431 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $83.76 million and $2.59 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04299389 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,959,540.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

