Stratis (STRAX) One Day Volume Tops $1.82 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.88 million and $1.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.22 or 0.06360855 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,305,525 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.